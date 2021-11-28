Tips on avoiding Cyber Monday scams

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many people will be surfing the web, looking for deals Monday because of “Cyber Monday.”

As shoppers look for steals, it is important to remember to be aware of scammers.

Dennis Horton, Director of Better Business Bureau’s Rockford Regional Office, said there are a few things people can do to prevent scams. He said to use a credit card instead of debit, as it is easier to get one’s money back that way.

He also said to make sure and shop on a legitimate website, and to not click on random links. It is important to make sure that URLs start with HTTP or HTTPS when online, which means that the link is secure.

Horton said that tons of money has been lost by consumers to scammers.

“If you are online, especially tomorrow, billions of dollars will be sold tomorrow online, and of those billions of dollars, scammers are going to try and get their cut,” Horton said.

Horton said that people are the first line of defense to protect themselves from being scammed.