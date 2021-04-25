Tips to avoid injury as golf season begins

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Warmer days ahead mean more time for golfers to hit the greens.

Health experts say before taking your first couple swings, it’s important to get your body right for the long season. From the swings to walking a nine or 18-hole course can be challenging at the start of the season.

One local athletic trainer says flexibility is key. He shares a way to get yourself ready.

“You can start pretty slow right now. Start with some cardio whether you’re going to be walking or even riding, you’re still going to be doing a whole lot of cardio work in the game of golf. If you have a gym membership and you’ve been slacking on it I would start going. You can do 30-40 minutes a day for 3-4 days a week, and you can amp that up as you’d like. But overall strength and mobility and flexibility in the body is super important in the game of golf,” said Erik Smith of OSF HealthCare.

Smith says giving yourself a 10-15 minute warm-up can help decrease injury as well.

