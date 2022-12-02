ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Krampus, the anti-Santa Claus of European folklore, will be celebrated this weekend at the city’s first Krampusnacht Procession downtown.

The 317 Art Collective is kicking off a weekend of Twisted Holiday Folklore shows on Friday, December 2nd from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Krampusnacht Procession will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the J & K Lounge, at 505 E. State, and continue to First Street and Market Street.

“We are asking all interested to dress up in your favorite version of a Krampus, a Mummer or any other interpretation of a symbolic holiday character and join the procession!” the group announced.

Krampus, is a character of German folklore who abducts bad children at Christmastime and takes them away in a sack to be eaten.

Krampus has been the subject of greeting cards and several cheap horror movies, including a Hollywood comedy-horror film, starring Toni Collette and Adam Scott, in 2015.

Communities in Europe celebrate Krampusnacht (literally, “Krampus Night”) each year on December 5th with wild street parties and parades.

The Twisted Holiday Folklore show “investigates the sometimes forgotten characters of the holidays originating in places like Europe, England and Wales, the Caribbean and early America,” according to a release.