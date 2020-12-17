To fight overdose deaths, Belvidere Police seek partnership with Rosecrance

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) – The Belvidere Police Department is cracking down on opioid abuse within the community.

The opioid crisis has taken many lives across America in the past few years, which is one of the reasons the police department has teamed up with Rosecrance to fight it.

In Boone County alone, there have been 43 overdose deaths since 2015.

Police Chief Shane Woody says they plan to add an officer to the force who’s sole focus is getting drugs off the street.

“The next step was going to be to take it to the Belvidere City Council and get their approval, for the police department to partner with the health department in applying for the grant, because part of the grant process is going to require the police department to hire an additional officer,” Chief Woody said. “So, that way, we can assign a veteran officer to the grant program without sacrificing any services to the public.”

Woody said the officer will work not only in Belvidere, but across Boone County, to help address the root of the problem.

MORE HEADLINES: