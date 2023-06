SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Todd Maisch, longtime CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, died Thursday morning.

He started working at the Chamber in 1994, where he spent nearly 20 years advocating for business initiatives in the Capitol.

The Illinois Republican Party said in a statement that “Todd Maisch was a champion for the business community in Illinois and will be deeply missed.”

Maisch stepped down from his position at the Chamber in late May. He was 57.