ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford will be featured on another episode of the History Channel’s “American Pickers” Monday night.

The show crew, including host Mike Wolf, were in Rockford in September to record an episode featuring the historic Revers Marina, at 220 N Water Street.

The episode airs on Monday at 8 p.m. on the History Channel.

The show previously stopped in Rockford to do a spotlight on Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen in 2015.