Top Box Foods announces home delivery for families in need

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local partnership between Top Box Foods and United Way is bringing affordable food right to your door.

The organization announced it’s offering a home delivery service.

Top Box brings a pop-up grocery store to areas the are “food insecure” on the first Saturday of every month.

Chairman Christopher Kennedy says, “In this critical time, where people are confined to their homes or otherwise isolated, it’s really important that they continue to have access to high quality food.”

Kennedy says the organization is always looking for volunteers.

Customers can place orders for items such as chicken breast, hamburger patties, tilapia, breaded shrimp, fresh produce and more. Orders can be made through the company’s website or via phone at 312-527-7890 ext. 200.

