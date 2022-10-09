(WTVO) — It is shaping up to be a tight midterm season in Wisconsin.

New polls showed that two of the top races are neck-and-neck. A CBS YouGov poll has Republican Senator Ron Johnson up one percentage point over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes.

A different poll found that the state’s Democratic Governor Tony Evers is tied with Republican challenger Tim Michaels. Democrats see the Senate race as one of their best shots to flip a seat.

The economy, crime and the future of democracy are top issues in both of those races.