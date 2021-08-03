Tough Mudder returning to Rockford in August

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Tough Mudder endurance competition is returning to Rockford August 14th and 15th, 2021.

The competition will be held at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

Events include: 

  • : A 10-mile challenge of mud-soaked mayhem. Loaded with 24 of the world’s craziest obstacles, this event encourages teammates and strangers to work together to conquer the course. 
  • : A competitive version of the Tough Mudder Classic, the Tougher Mudder features Mudders competing in a timed event to prove their mettle.
  • : Three miles of Tough Mudder’s famous teamwork-inspired obstacles, anyone is capable of conquering a Tough Mudder 5K as long as they have the courage to step up to the starting line. 
  • : Recommended for kids aged 8-12, Mighty Mudder brings the best of the full-sized Tough Mudder course to life with kid-friendly versions of 15 obstacle favorites over one mile. 
  • : Kids ages 5-7 will tackle this ½ mile course, working together to conquer 10 obstacles. 

Saturday, August 14, 2021

Sunday, August 15, 2021 

