Tourism board encouraging residents to explore Rockford for Spring Break

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is encouraging people to take a “staycation” for Spring Break this year.

After experiencing much of school from home, parents and students may be looking for fun things to do over the upcoming break.

The RACVB says it will be highlighting local attractions, like Klehm Arboretum and the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens, which will open a Simply Spring: Butterfly Exhibit on Saturday, which returns for the first time since 2019.

“We’ve got flowers coming up already our wildflower garden has things springing up almost daily, if you can believe it. It’s just a great chance to get outside and explore with the family and with the kids, we’d be happy to have you,” said Klehm Arboretum’s executive director Alex Mills.

“Khlem is 155 acres and it’s right in everybody’s backyards and it’s Spring. It’s Spring Break. It’s time to get outdoors. It’s time to see what nature is doing,” he said.

Klehm Arboretum and Botanical Gardens is located at 2715 S Main St.

Nicholas Conservatory’s operations manager, Lyndi Toohill, said, “Little kids love it because it’s butterflies. We also have coy fish inside of the conservatory, which are always a huge hit with little kids. But then…we have adults that’ll sometimes stay here for an hour asking us all kinds of questions about butterflies about caterpillars about certain types of plants.”

Toohill says that, now more than ever, people are traveling to Rockford for tourism opportunities.

“We get all kinds of zipcodes coming in, and it’s been really interesting, because they come through and they’re like, ‘oh, this is really great and this is really affordable.’ The outside grounds are beautiful, the inside is really cool, and so it’s been really interesting, in terms of this kind of thing.”

Families interested in visiting the conservatory, located at 1354 N 2nd St, will need to buy tickets ahead of time.