Tow truck drivers form funeral procession for DeKalb man

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Dozens of tow-truck drivers formed a procession Thursday morning to say final goodbye to a DeKalb man.
Matt Johnson, the owner of Tri-State Towing, died last week from a heart attack.
To honor him, more than 50 tow trucks formed a funeral procession, ushering Johnson to his final resting place.
His nephew, Paul Cleveland, says he’s not surprised by the show of support for his uncle.
“It’s a strong family within the towing industry. It’s like a phone soldier. The turnout’s going to be unbelievable. There’s going to be a lot of trucks. And there’s all here to drag the chains from here and keep everybody safe,” he said.
Johnson, 47, leaves behind a fiance, two children, and three grandchildren.
