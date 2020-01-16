Tow truck drivers form funeral procession for DeKalb man

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Dozens of tow-truck drivers formed a procession Thursday morning to say final goodbye to a DeKalb man.

Matt Johnson, the owner of Tri-State Towing, died last week from a heart attack.

To honor him, more than 50 tow trucks formed a funeral procession, ushering Johnson to his final resting place.

His nephew, Paul Cleveland, says he’s not surprised by the show of support for his uncle.

“It’s a strong family within the towing industry. It’s like a phone soldier. The turnout’s going to be unbelievable. There’s going to be a lot of trucks. And there’s all here to drag the chains from here and keep everybody safe,” he said.

Johnson, 47, leaves behind a fiance, two children, and three grandchildren.

