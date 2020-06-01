Town of Beloit police put out fire at probation office

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Firemen were able to extinguish a fire at the Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Office Sunday night that police say was “suspicious” in nature.

First responders were called to the building, at 2920 Prairie Avenue, at 11:24 p.m. and found a three foot area burning on the outside of the building, and another small fire inside the building.

Fire crews said the building was full of smoke, but the first arriving police officer was able to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher, officials said.

Officials say the fire was suspicious in nature and is under investigation by police.

