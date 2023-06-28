ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the Stateline area enters day two of “Very Unhealthy” air due to Canadian wildfire smoke, many outdoor events and activities are expected to be cancelled or postponed.

Check back here for regular updates throughout the day as we track event postponements and cancellations.

ROCKFORD

PGA/LPGA Aces Camp, Aldeen Golf Club – canceled.

Aldeen Golf Club – canceled. Time 2 Play Neighborhood Playground Programs Beattie Playground – open indoors. Terry Lee Wells Memorial Park – open indoors. Bloom Park – canceled. Harmon Park – canceled. Highland Park – canceled. Keye-Mallquist Park – canceled. Mandeville Park – canceled. Ridge Park – canceled Wantz Memorial Park – canceled.

NFL Cheer and Dance, Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park – canceled.

NFL Flag Football, Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park – canceled.

Rockford F.I.R.E. Track and Field, Boylan High School – canceled.

Softball league, Mercyhealth Sportscore One – cancelled.

West Rock Wake Park – closed until further notice.

ROSCOE