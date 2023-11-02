WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A farmer was injured Thursday after driving a tractor that was hit by a train, police said.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:20 p.m., the tractor was pulling a wagon as it exited a field, northbound on Klinger Road between Edwardsville Road and Kelley Road, and was struck by a train.

The sole occupant of the tractor was taken to a hospital for what police said were non-life threatening injuries.

The train was operated by Canadian National, police said. None of the train’s personnel were injured.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the crash.