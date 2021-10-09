Traffic accident in Roscoe leaves one dead

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) – A traffic accident in Roscoe Friday night has left one person dead.

The Roscoe Police Department reportedly responded to the intersection of McCurry Rd. and Willowbrook Rd. around 5:43 p.m. A preliminary investigation indicated that a west bound Toyota struck an East bound Dodge.

The driver of the Toyota, Gene A. Readette, 88, was transported to Javon Bea Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Dodge was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.