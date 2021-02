CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Traffic is blocked off after a car crash in Winnebago County.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Linden Road and Appell Lane–just a few blocks off Perryville in Cherry Valley.

Our news team saw multiple sheriff’s deputies and fire crews on scene. You can see the car came in contact with a pole.

Drivers should avoid the area as crews continue clearing the site.

This is a developing story.