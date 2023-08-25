ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The city of Rockford has installed curbs at a busy intersection in an effort to reduce the chances of a vehicle collision.

City crews installed the new curbing at the intersection of Guilford and North Prospect Street, near the right turn lane on Guilford.

Officials had received numerous complaints of close calls between vehicles turning right onto North Prospect Street and oncoming traffic. The new curbing prevents vehicles from cutting onto North Prospect before the stop sign.

“The temporary curbing that is out there allows us to create what we’re envisioning for the future and do it quickly,” said traffic and development engineer Jeremy Carter,

Carter added that the city wants to see how the public reacts to the new traffic control device before deciding on a more permanent solution.

The city has asked for feedback from the community concerning the intersection on their Facebook page.