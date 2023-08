Stuck at a red light? It may not even know you’re there.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Traffic lights have gone dark at a Rockford intersection on purpose.

The signals at Jefferson Street and Rockton Avenue were turned off and covered on Tuesday. The intersection will now be under a two-way stop sign control. Drivers on Rockton have to stop for Jefferson drivers.

City Hall wants input from the public on the new traffic flow.