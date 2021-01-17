Traffic stop in DeKalb County leads to DUI, drug arrest

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning, a DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding and improper lane usage.

Officials say the female driver, later identified as Xena Lovings, admitted to drinking and failed a field sobriety test. Police say a male passenger, later identified as Christopher Johnson, was uncooperative and refused to provide his name.

When he did get out of the car, police say a powdery bag fell onto the ground. Police say Johnson continued to resist after he was placed under arrest. Officials say the powdery substance tested positive for ecstasy.

Officials say that Johnson also had a warrant in Boone County for Failing to Appear in regards to an Aggravated Fleeing charge.

Johnson was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resisting a Peace Officer.

Lovings was charged with Speeding, Improper Lane Usage, DUI, and Driving Without Insurance.