Traffic stops lead to 10 arrests for weapons, drugs in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Between Saturday and Tuesday, Rockford Police arrested 9 men and one teenager for various weapons and drug charges in several traffic stops throughout the city.

On Saturday, January 16th, around 6:20 p.m., police say they attempted to stop a 17-year-old juvenile with a traffic stop in the area of Knight Avenue and Rockton Avenue, but the driver fled. Officers eventually were able to stop the car with stop sticks near the 500 block of N. Winnebago. Police say the teen was taken into custody after a brief struggle, and a handgun magazine was found inside the vehicle.

The teen as charged with Aggravated Fleeing, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Ammunition, and No Valid Firearm Owners Identification.

At 9 p.m. Saturday, officers stopped Joseph Veitch, 27, in the 2800 block of Yonge Street. Police say Veitch was wanted on an outstanding warrant of Aggravated Battery With a Firearm. A loaded handgun, cocaine, two forms of cannabis and a large amount of cash was found, police said.

Veitch was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Armed Violence.

Joseph Veitch. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

At 10:50 p.m. Saturday, police say officers attempted to stop a car in the 4200 block of West State, but the vehicle fled, stopping a short time later in the 800 block of Waveland, where three occupants got out and ran.

Police say Fredrick Holmes, 18, tosses a loaded gun as he ran. He was ultimately found and was taken into custody, and Rockford Police K9’s were brought in to locate the other two suspects. Police say they recovered 2 handguns and ammunition.

Holmes was charged with Fleeing to Elude, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Resisting Arrest, and No Valid FOID.

Fredrick Holmes. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Anthony Ewell, 20, was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No Valid FOID, and Resisting Arrest.

Anthony Ewell. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

The third suspect, Anthony Wainright, 22, was charged with Resisting Arrest.

On Sunday, officers attempted to stop a car in the area of Landstrom Road and Montedera Drive around 4:30 p.m., but the vehicle fled and was later located near Yonge Street, according to authorities. Police say the officers saw suspects running from the vehicle, and were able to locate the passenger, Edmond Lilly, 28, with the help of a K9 officer.

Police say the driver, Dequarisce Hayes, 24, was also locate and arrested. Police say they found cocaine and a scale during the investigation.

Lilly was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest.

Edmond Lilly. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Hayes was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Aggravated Fleeing, Resisting Arrest, and various traffic charges.

Deqauarisce Hayes. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

On Monday, police arrested 18-year-old Camryn Bennett after they conducted a traffic stop in the area of N. Johnson and Arthur Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Authorities say a loaded handgun was found at the scene.

Bennett was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and No Valid FOID.

Camryn Bennett. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Early Tuesday morning, around 3:40 a.m., officers tried to make another traffic stop in the 1100 block of Crosby Street when the occupants got out and locked the doors of the vehicle, according to police. Authorities say a handgun was visible in plain sight. Two handguns, one with an extended magazine, were recovered and both men arrested, police said.

Anthony Harris-Hamilton, 30, was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Johnnie Young, 30, was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.