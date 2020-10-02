Train derailment shuts downtown Rockford street all day Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Traffic has been delayed in downtown Rockford all day after a train derailed this morning near Cedar Street and Horsman.
Rockford Police have not said what caused the derailment, but investigators said they expect the road to be blocked for most of the day.
In the meantime, motorists are urged to use and alternate route.
