FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities are trying to figure out what caused a weekend train derailment in the Chicago suburbs.

The Canadian Pacific train went off the tracks in Franklin Park shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday. CP said that two cars derailed. One was reportedly carrying wheat while the other was empty.

Canadian Pacific said that there were no hazardous materials on the train and that no one was injured.

It took crews several hours to get the cars up-right.

“We were driving by, saw the train derailed and, you know, it’s crazy,” one resident said. “We don’t see stuff like this around here too often. Glad that nobody was hurt and it was contained like that. You know, nothing big.”

The derailment came less than two weeks after a $31 billion merger between Canadian Pacific and Kanas City Southern Railway. The move has raised concerns about the number of freight trains that would move through the Chicagoland area.