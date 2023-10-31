JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Janesville are asking residents to find alternate routes after a train derailed Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened prior to 4:10 p.m. in the area of West Centerway from North River Street to West Court Street.

Police said no injuries were reported and the rail company is working to clean the area as quickly as possible.

A police spokesperson said the train was carrying soybeans.

The cause of the derailment is unknown at present, police said, but foul play is not suspected.