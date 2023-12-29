ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In 2024, 50% of Americans hope to improve their fitness health. The popular New Year’s Resolution is often started but rarely continued throughout the year.

“This ain’t gonna take like one month or whatever. So every time I go, you know, I’ve got to come here every day, work on my craft and, you know, as much as I can,” said Drey Black a member at the YMCA.

Black is approaching his New Year’s goals the right way according to experts. Black’s resolution is to be the best basketball player he can be, and he knows it won’t be something he conquers right away. A big reason for many people to fall off course is wanting it all right away.

“If you’re willing to stick with something for a couple of weeks to start seeing results, then maybe you’re a little more tolerant of exercise,” said Gina Karvelis the Senior Director of Healthy Living at the YMCA of Rock River Valley. “So if it’s something you truly don’t enjoy and there are people like that, I think when you start to notice some of the benefits, that’s what motivates you to keep going.”

“Like me personally, I write my stuff down to, like, remind myself, like, you know, like I got to do it. Like, if I write it down every morning, like I’m had to do it later,” Black said.

50% of Americans hope to improve their fitness in 2024. Many others plan to focus on healthy habits like eating better. Whatever it is odds are the goal will be broken. In fact, 80% are expected to drop off from their resolutions by mid-February.

“Really just start simple,” said Adam Lane the Owner of Oak Strength a gym in Loves Park. “Really, our biggest recommendation for people is to start just working out two, maybe three days a week and just commit to that. And then once you’ve done that for one month to month, three months, four months, hey, let’s start to add a little bit with the nutrition. Hey, let’s start to mess with the sleep a little bit.”

Whether it is writing the goal having a workout partner, or getting a trainer there are many options to stay on track, and finding the right one can be key.

“Just in general, just having somebody to be able to push you, you know, always being there for you, never let you talk down yourself. Just have somebody by your side in the gym is always a good start,” says Jeremiah Sweeten a member at the YMCA.

“You’re going to find either a class or a program or a lesson or something that is going to help you have fun, meet your goals, get moving, stay physical,” said Karvelis.