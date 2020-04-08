Transform Rockford invites you to virtual Happy Hour party on Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Happy Hour is traditionally from 5 p.m to 8 p.m., but in the age of COVID-19, its also moving online.
Transform Rockford is hosting a Happy Hour party Thursday on Facebook Live.
Organizers say they got the idea after a DJ’s Instagram party drew 150,000 viewers worldwide.
Rockford’s Happy Hour will have music by local DJ, Rated AG.
Transform Rockford hopes the party will bring Rockford-area residents together from the comfort of their own homes.
