Transform Rockford invites you to virtual Happy Hour party on Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Happy Hour is traditionally from 5 p.m to 8 p.m., but in the age of COVID-19, its also moving online.

Transform Rockford is hosting a Happy Hour party Thursday on Facebook Live.

Organizers say they got the idea after a DJ’s Instagram party drew 150,000 viewers worldwide.

Rockford’s Happy Hour will have music by local DJ, Rated AG.

Transform Rockford hopes the party will bring Rockford-area residents together from the comfort of their own homes.

