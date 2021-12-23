Travelers going to visit family for Christmas, despite rising COVID-19 cases

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The COVID-19 pandemic kept families a part for Christmas last year, but this year, despite a surge in the omicron variant, people say they’re ready to celebrate.

Local travelers say they’re looking forward to spending time with their families this season.

According to AAA, more than 109 million people across the country will take a trip of at least 50 miles over the next 10 days, a 34% increase from 2020.

Today is expected to be one of the single busiest days on the roads.

Some health experts say they worry of a surge in coronavirus cases because of all the cross country travel, but travelers themselves say they’re taking extra precautions.

“I’m boosted, she’s boosted, she’s not quite old enough, and we all, our family activity last night, was taking at home Covid tests to make sure we were clean,” Erika Landorf Kelly said at the Belvidere Oasis on I-90.