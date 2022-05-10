BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A trailer carrying a Vietnam Veterans Memorial passed through the stateline.

The 53-foot trailer carrying the “Wall that Heals” exhibit was escorted through Belvidere to the Boone County Fairgrounds. Some of those escorting were close to a hundred motorcycles, Jeeps and first responders.

The memorial is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

“We’re very thankfully for all the veterans and welcome them here today, and hope that they enjoy this as much as we’re enjoying doing it for them,” said Emalee Colver, co-chair of the Flora Grange Committee.

The memorial will be open to the public for viewing starting Thursday and will run until Sunday.