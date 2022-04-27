ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Country music star Travis Tritt is coming to the Coronado Performing Arts Center in June.

Tritt will perform on Sunday, June 12th at 7:30 p.m.

According to a press release, “This show, which will include Tritt’s full band, will give attendees an opportunity to hear some of the performer’s biggest hits, including ‘T-R-O-U-B-L-E,’ ‘It’s A Great Day to Be Alive’ and ‘Best of Intentions.’ Plan to sing along with Tritt’s vast catalog of crowd favorites like ‘Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde’ and ‘Here’s a Quarter’ — songs that have created a devoted fan base that continues to sell-out shows across the globe. Tritt will also perform favorites off his new album, ‘Set In Stone,’ his first studio album in over a decade.”

Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster and at the Coronado box office on Friday, April 29th at 10 a.m.