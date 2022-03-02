CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen used a visit to Chicago on Wednesday to spotlight the Biden Administration’s plan to strip Russian oligarchs of their wealth in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Yellen suggested that the sanctions against Russian companies and powerful individuals will only intensify. She touted comments that President Biden made during his State of the Union on Tuesday night.

She went on to talk about how she is looking forward to the future of the economics here in the states.

“Last night, the president talked about some ways we can do this, like that no family pays more than 7% of their income for the care of young children,” Yellen said.

Yellen went on to say that Congress can boost long-term growth in the economy if it finds a way to pass the remainder of the Biden Administration’s economic policy proposals.