Trial begins for former Boylan quarterback accused of strangling a woman

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Demry Croft’s bench trial began Thursday in a Winnebago County courtroom.
He’s charged with aggravated domestic battery for allegedly choking a woman.
Croft has also been indicted in Tennessee on charges of rape and sexual battery.
After Boylan, Croft became a quarterback for Tennessee State University.
A female student there said she had been raped by Croft in December 2018.
