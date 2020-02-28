Trial begins for former Boylan quarterback accused of strangling a woman

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Demry Croft’s bench trial began Thursday in a Winnebago County courtroom.

He’s charged with aggravated domestic battery for allegedly choking a woman.

Croft has also been indicted in Tennessee on charges of rape and sexual battery.

After Boylan, Croft became a quarterback for Tennessee State University.

A female student there said she had been raped by Croft in December 2018.

