ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The jury has been picked in the trial of a Rockford man charged with killing his neighbor and her children.

Eric Jackson, 40, will be representing himself during the trial. He is charged with four counts of First-Degree Murder.

Both sides agreed in court on Monday to three alternate jurors instead of two. Selection was complete by the end of the day.

Keandra Austin was found inside of her home on Rockford’s Garfield Drive back in 2016, along with her three children. She was pregnant at the time.

An autopsy showed that Austin had been stabbed to death before the house was set on fire. Her kids all died from smoke inhalation.

Jackson and Austin were neighbors. Prosecutors said that Jackson talked to witnesses about his involvement in the murders. He was arrested five years after the family died.

His trial continues Tuesday morning.