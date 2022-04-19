WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The murder trial of Carl DeFay started in Winnebago County Tuesday.

Opening arguments happened for 33-year-old DeFay, who is accused of killing Samantha Swan and hiding her body in August 2017. Police found her remains on a farm on Wheeler Road near Durand in August of that year. Swan died of strangulation, according to prosecutors.

DeFay is accused of torturing Swan to death and setting her body on fire. DeFay’s wife Cortney testified Tuesday that she and DeFay were having sex with Swan when he started chocking and punching her.

She told the jury that she left and saw DeFay trying to burn Swan’s body when she came back. Prosecutors asked why it took her so long to come forward.

“Each time you spoke to the police, did you at any point, between February when Samantha was killed and August 16th, 2017, did you ever tell them about the defendant killing Samantha,” prosecutors asked.

“No,” Cortney said.

“And why’s that,” prosecutors said.

“I was afraid,” Cortney answered. “Carl told me often that he would hurt me and my family, my daughter, I believed him.”

Arguments are supposed to continue this week.