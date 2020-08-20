Trial continues for Rockford man accused of killing 3 on party bus

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The trial of Raheem King continued Thursday. King is accused of a triple murder on a party bus in April of 2009.

Today, the judge heard an interview with King’s sister, who told detectives she had fallen asleep on the bus and didn’t hear the shooting.

King alleges he shot the three men after they pulled guns on him.

King was charged in connection with the deaths of Daijon Sistrunk, Martavies Black and Sean Anderson, who were killed with what police described as an assault rifle, aboard a party bus at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, April 7th.

Testimony in the trial is still ongoing.

