ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The trial of Floyd Brown, the man accused of killing Deputy Jacob Keltner in a Rockford hotel shootout, entered its second day on Friday.

Keltner, a McHenry County deputy, was on special assignment with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force when they tried to apprehend Brown at Rockford’s Extended Stay America hotel in March 2019.

Illinois State Police SWAT Officer Paul Gibson testified that Brown had injured both his leg and arm after jumping from a 3rd story window of the Extended Stay America, and was “ambulant from adrenaline.”

Prosecutors said Brown got in a car and headed south toward Springfield after the shooting that killed Keltner, going more than 120 miles per hour.

Gibson testified that the chase eventually ended when Brown crashed into two squad cars and a drainage ditch near Lincoln, nearly 150 miles from Rockford.

Police tried to get Brown to surrender for five hours, eventually using non-lethal means to get him out of the car and take him into custody.