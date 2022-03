WAUKESHA, Wis. (WTVO) — A trial is set for the man accused of driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Darrell Brooks was back in a courtroom on Tuesday. There was discussion of a jury questionnaire for his upcoming trial to determine if impartial jurors can be found. Brooks’ attorneys believe that they may not get a fair trial because of the community connection to the case.

Six people died in the parade last November. Brooks faces multiple First Degree Murder charges.