Trick-or-Treating begins in Roscoe

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Dozens and dozens of families were looking at their candy stashes Saturday night in Roscoe.

Dinosaurs, witches, skeletons and plenty of other costumes were roaming the village’s streets. Despite it not being Halloween, residents got an early start to their candy collection.

“It’s always fun to see the kids come out in different costumes, with what they come up with, families, even the adults getting in on the fun,” said Lajeana Johnson, who was trick-or-treating with her kids. “It seems like there’s more people out, more people handing out candy, and enjoying the tradition of Halloween.”