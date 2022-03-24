BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday was the annual stocking of trout day in the Kishwaukee River and other bodies of water across the Stateline.

The release took place at Mill Race in Belvidere Park.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources stocks more than 80,000 rainbow trout in bodies of water where trout fishing is permitted during the spring season.

The 80,000 fish will be spread across 57 ponds, lakes, and streams across the state.

Today marked the first time in two years that officials were able to stock the trout, due to prior COVID restrictions.

The stocking event has become an annual celebration among fishermen for almost 30 years.

“We have been doing it, except for the past couple of years because of COVID, for over 20 – at least 28 – years since. I’ve been doing it every year,” said Rick O’Neil, a technician for the IDNR.

Trout fishing season begins April 2nd. A valid fishing license and trout stamp are required to fish.