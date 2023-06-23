FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Fire Department says a trailer containing waste caught fire inside the waste disposal transfer center early Friday morning.

According to the fire department, the incident happened around 8:58 a.m. at the Transfer Station at 2133 S. Walnut Avenue.

Arriving units found the trailer on fire. Employees were able to drive the truck outside the facility, where the fire crews extinguished the fire.

Photo: Freeport Fire Department

There were no damages to the building, officials said. No employees or firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental in nature, authorities said.