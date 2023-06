ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire crews responded after a semi-truck caught fire on Bypass 20 Wednesday evening.

It happened between Alpine Road and 11th Street around 5:04 p.m. Bypass 20 was completely closed down due to the blaze, according to the Rockford Fire Department.

The department announced at 5:52 p.m. that the fire had been brought under control with no injuries reported. Clean-up crews were expected to stay on the scene for an extended period of time.

