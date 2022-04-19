JOLIET, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois interstate was shut down after a semi-truck carrying cattle crashed.

It happened on I-80 near Joliet Tuesday afternoon. Eastbound lanes were closed for more than three hours after the truck skidded off the road. Two other vehicles were involved, and the truck was left severely damaged.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Several cows also died, though others escaped and stood along the expressway.

No other injuries were reported.