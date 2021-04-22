Truck crashes into South Beloit home, driver sent to hospital

ROCKFORD, Il. (WTVO) — The South Beloit Police Department and Fire Department was called to the 500 block of Gardner Street after a truck slammed into a house.

The department posted about the accident on Facebook around 2:15 p.m.

When first responders arrived on the scene, the driver was treated for injuries and brought to a local hospital.

Officials also made contact with the occupant of the home.

The Winnebago County Building Inspector’s Office was called to assess the structural integrity of the building.

No word on the extent of the injuries. The investigation is ongoing.