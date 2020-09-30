Truck damages utility pole on Rockford’s E. State Street, shuts down both lanes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating after truck carrying an oversized load damaged a utility pole at the intersection of E. State and London Avenue.

As of 12:43 p.m., police say the intersection has been closed off in both directions.

