Truck damages utility pole on Rockford’s E. State Street, shuts down both lanes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating after truck carrying an oversized load damaged a utility pole at the intersection of E. State and London Avenue.
As of 12:43 p.m., police say the intersection has been closed off in both directions.
