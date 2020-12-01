Truck driver pleads guilty to Reckless Homicide in ISP Trooper Jones-Story death

(WTVO) — Semi-trailer driver Craig Dittmar has pleaded guilty to Reckless Homicide charges stemming from the accident that took the life of Illinois State Trooper Brooke Jones-Story on March 28th, 2019.

The 56-year-old enters a guilty plea to one count of Reckless Homicide and one count of Safety Regulations Violations that resulted in Death.

The 12-year-veteran of the Illinois State Police was killed when a semi-trailer struck her and her squad car as she was inspecting another semi on US 20 near Freeport.

According to the Illinois State Police, Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was inspecting a semi on US 20 westbound, just west of Illinois Route 75 when, at 12:20 p.m, she was struck while outside of her squad car.

Trooper Jones-Story was only 34.

