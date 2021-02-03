Truck driver who killed Illinois State Trooper sentenced to 6 months in prison

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Semi-trailer driver Craig Dittmar has been sentenced to 6 months in prison for causing the accident that took the life of Illinois State Trooper Brooke Jones-Story on March 28th, 2019.

The 56-year-old pleaded guilty to Reckless Homicide and one count of Safety Regulations Violations that resulted in Death.

Trooper Jones-Story was a 12-year-veteran of the Illinois State Police and was killed when Dittmar’s semi-trailer struck her and her squad car as she was inspecting another semi on US 20 near Freeport.

Trooper Jones-Story was only 34.

In addition to his 6 month sentence, Dittmar must also serve 4 months of probation.