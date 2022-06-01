ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Food and music combined to create a fun summer night out in Downtown Rockford.

It is the second season for “Trucks and Tunes.” Food trucks gather at the Block 5 Green Space, behind Abreo on E. State Street, on the first Wednesday of each month. It also features local musicians, and it was DJ Bizeone on Wednesday night.

Organizers said that it is a chance to get out and enjoy the talent that the city has to offer.

“We just invite a bunch of our food truck friends out and we get some live music. Today we got a great DJ and it’s just a great family friendly, free event,” said Paul Sletten, owner of Abreo. “Everybody just hangs out, eats, we got VeeDubs Cocktail Bar out here. So, music, food, drinks, beautiful summer day.”

“Trucks and Tunes” runs through October.