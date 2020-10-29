Trump encourages people to change their ballots. You can’t in Illinois, but can in Wisconsin

(WTVO) — With less than a week to go until Election Day, early voting records are being set across the nation.

Locally, thousands have handed in their ballots already.

But, what if you’ve had a change of heart and want to change your vote?

“In Wisconsin, we do not process any absentee ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day,” said Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson.

President Donald Trump has encouraged voters who have already cast their ballot for Joe Biden to change their vote for him.

“Strongly Trending (Google) since immediately after the second debate is CAN I CHANGE MY VOTE? This refers changing it to me,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “The answer in most states is YES. Go do it. Most important Election of your life!”

Voter laws vary from state to state, but in Illinois, voters only get one chance.

Boone County Clerk Julie Stapler says, “Once your ballot is cast, that’s your only opportunity. Even if we had something in place where you could change your ballot, your ballot is a secret ballot. Nobody would know whose ballot is whose. That is against the law in Illinois.”

But, in Wisconsin, it’s possible to change your pick even if you have already voted.

The deadline has already passed to request a new ballot to be mailed out, but if you are set on a different choice, it can still be done.

“The other deadline is in-person at your clerk’s office, and it goes by the last day that they are having in-person absentee voting,” Tollefson said. “Most clerks in the state will stop in-person absentee voting at 5 p.m. on October 30th.”

