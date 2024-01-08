(WTVO) — Former President Donald Trump did not voluntarily sign Illinois’ loyalty oath when his campaign registered for the primary ballot, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The oath, in which the candidate attests that they “do not directly or indirectly teach or advocate the overthrow of the government of the United States or of this state or any unlawful change in the form of the governments thereof by force or any unlawful means” is a “a vestige of the red-baiting era of the former U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s,” the Sun-Times reported and said a candidate doesn’t need to sign it.

President Joe Biden’s campaign brought the issue to light on Saturday’s anniversary of the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

Trump signed the oath in his presidential candidacies in 2016 and 2020.

“For the entirety of our nation’s history, presidents have put their hand on the Bible and sworn to protect and uphold the Constitution of the United States – and Donald Trump can’t bring himself to sign a piece of paper saying he won’t attempt a coup to overthrow our government,” Biden campaign spokesman Michael Tyler said in a statement.

Trump’s campaign responded to Biden’s jab by replying, “President Trump will once again take the oath of office on January 20th, 2025, and will swear ‘to faithfully execute the office of president of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,’” spokesman Steven Cheung said.

The Sun-Times investigation, following Biden’s claims, revealed both Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis both signed the oath when petitioning to appear on the Illinois Primary ballot.

Signing the oath is optional after federal courts ruled that it violated the U.S. Constitution, but it was left in Illinois state law.