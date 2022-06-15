QUINCY, Ill. (WTVO) — Donald Trump is headed to Illinois.

The former president is scheduled to be in Quincy later this month. He is expected to hold a rally for 15th Congressional district candidate Mary Miller, who he has already endorsed. Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey is also looking for an endorsement.

Political experts said that it could be a win-win for both sides if he gets it.

“If, you know, if Trump’s people believe that these polls are all solid, that he can come in, and even though I think if these polls are solid, Bailey would win, he can come in, and he can take credit for that,” said Kent Redfield, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Illinois at Springfield. “He can come in and say, ‘you know, Bailey was in trouble, then I endorsed him, then he won.'”

Secret service is expected to vet the Adams County Fairgrounds on Monday. Quincy’s mayor said that the rally could take place on the 24, 25 or 26 if approved, the weekend before the primary date.