(WTVO) — The mask mandate for public transportation and planes could be extended.

It is set to expire next week, but a top White House COVID-19 advisor said that extending the mandate is still on the table, especially since COVID cases have ticked up in several states over the past couple of weeks.

Officials said that they do not expect a significant surge from the stealth omicron variant, but the White House is expected to made a decision on the TSA mask mandate in the next few days.