ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday is August 15, and Rockford will have a jam-packed schedule to celebrate “815 Day.”

The kickoff is at Rivera’s Fresh Market, 3512 E State St., at 8: 15 a.m. Local restaurants and businesses will also have discounts and challenges for the day.

Residents are also encouraged to work with the community and complete “815 Acts of Kindness,” posting online.

A full schedule of “815 Day” events and specials can be found on the City of Rockford’s website.